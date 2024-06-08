Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Trading Down 0%

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.28. Approximately 19,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 33,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,747,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,510,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 90,517 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 107,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58,738 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 49,107 shares during the period.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

