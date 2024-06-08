Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Downgraded by CIBC to “Tender”

CIBC cut shares of Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$26.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$21.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

TSE:PLC opened at C$25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The company has a market cap of C$887.39 million, a P/E ratio of -92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.09.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.084724 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is -164.29%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

