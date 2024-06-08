Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) versus Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Head-To-Head Survey

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Passage Bio and Sana Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$102.06 million ($1.53) -0.76 Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$283.26 million ($1.53) -4.56

Sana Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

53.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Passage Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Passage Bio and Sana Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -68.53% -51.64% Sana Biotechnology N/A -88.13% -47.16%

Risk and Volatility

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Passage Bio and Sana Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sana Biotechnology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Passage Bio currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 669.23%. Sana Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 67.14%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Sana Biotechnology.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Sana Biotechnology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. Passage Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others. The company's product candidates include SC291 that is used as allogeneic cell therapies for hematologic malignancies; ARDENT for a potential treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and chronic lymphoblastic leukemia; GLEAM, to treat multiple autoimmune disorders that involve production of autoimmune antibodies, including lupus nephritis, extrarenal lupus, antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody -associated vasculitis, and others. It is developing SC262 to treat patients with relapsed and/or refractory B-cell malignancies; SC255 for multiple myeloma treatment; SC379, a therapy for patients with certain central nervous system disorders healthy allogeneic glial progenitor cells; SC451, a product candidate to treat diabetes, with an initial focus on type 1 diabetes mellitus; and UP421 that reduces long-term exogenous insulin dependence. The company has an option and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc. for use of Beam's proprietary CRISPR Cas12b nuclease editing technology to research, develop, and commercialize engineered cell therapy products; and a license agreement with Harvard College to access certain intellectual property for the development of hypoimmune-modified cells. The company was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

