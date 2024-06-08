PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,509,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 36,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.30. 13,194,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,579,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

