Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.14.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $140,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,654 shares of company stock worth $201,496. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $5,877,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,212,000 after buying an additional 1,215,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25,397.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 392,141 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

