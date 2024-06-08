Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.05

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$51.05 and last traded at C$50.98, with a volume of 1223465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 88.75%.

In other news, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Insiders have sold a total of 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,669 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

