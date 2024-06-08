Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock Position Boosted by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Penumbra worth $16,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,862,000 after acquiring an additional 137,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $85,222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,669. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.95. The stock had a trading volume of 584,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.79. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

