Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.49. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a market cap of C$32.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.46.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. Perpetual Energy had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of C$8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0471442 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta. Perpetual Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

