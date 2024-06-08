Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 4,925 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 230,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 6,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of XOM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,289,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,181,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

