Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 2.3 %

ASML stock traded down $24.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,028.42. 936,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $939.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $871.54. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

