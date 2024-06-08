Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. 1,534,642 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

