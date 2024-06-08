Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $7,210,000. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Visa by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 38,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.63 and a 200-day moving average of $271.70. The stock has a market cap of $509.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.37 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

