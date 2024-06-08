Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 101 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.40. 2,626,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

