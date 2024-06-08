Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,358 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 663.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,401,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $105,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,950 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,049,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,307,168. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

