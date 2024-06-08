Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.52. 2,147,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,605. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

