Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 69,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 139.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 453,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 39,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 34,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,062 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

PFE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. 27,526,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,056,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

