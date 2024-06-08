Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $2.50. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 63,388 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Phoenix New Media in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

