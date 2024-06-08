Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.72. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $128.41 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

