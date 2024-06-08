Platform Technology Partners Buys 645 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $316,472,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $152,109,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 36,626,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,424,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

