Platform Technology Partners Buys New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,406.64. 1,785,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,338.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $788.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

