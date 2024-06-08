Platform Technology Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.07% of PLBY Group worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PLBY Group

In other PLBY Group news, CFO Marc Crossman sold 77,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $67,846.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,902 shares in the company, valued at $284,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,532 shares of company stock worth $169,644. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

PLBY Group Price Performance

Shares of PLBY Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 220,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,379. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.01.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 124.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

