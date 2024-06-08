Platform Technology Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Innodata were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. 314,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,648. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $418.60 million, a PE ratio of 242.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INOD. BWS Financial began coverage on Innodata in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Innodata from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

