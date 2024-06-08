Platform Technology Partners Sells 988 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,215.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $5.88 on Friday, hitting $123.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.56. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

