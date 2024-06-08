Platform Technology Partners Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Ares Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 2,422,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,062. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

