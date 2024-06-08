Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 43,539 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,092,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $849,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 128,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,913. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $884.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Further Reading

