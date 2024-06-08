Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.74 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,814. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.61. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

