Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Invests $257,000 in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

NYSE ERO traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $19.62. 327,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERO. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

