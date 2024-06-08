Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 85.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra
In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on SRE
Sempra Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SRE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,062. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $72.75.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.