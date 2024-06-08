Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.81. 1,304,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.