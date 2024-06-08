Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.03

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Plato Gold Trading Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

