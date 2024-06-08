PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Director Purchases $53,640.54 in Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman bought 28,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,640.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 22,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00.

PodcastOne Stock Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ:PODC opened at $1.80 on Friday. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on PodcastOne in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PodcastOne stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of PodcastOne at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

Further Reading

