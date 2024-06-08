Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) is Soviero Asset Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Soviero Asset Management LP lowered its position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,690 shares during the quarter. Potbelly makes up about 7.3% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Potbelly by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 814,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Potbelly by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 79,449 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 39,898 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Potbelly Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $237.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Potbelly Profile

(Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.