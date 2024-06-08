PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $18.94 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00014357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00115373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008404 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

