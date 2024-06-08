Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CFO Acquires $41,000.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) CFO Tim O’leary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,983.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Priority Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

