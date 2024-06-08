Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires 2,961 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.6% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,524 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.85. 6,883,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,260,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.17. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

