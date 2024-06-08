Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 184,980 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 184,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,185,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 12.3% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,199 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 145,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,173 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 534,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,820,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. 35,240,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,649,637. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

