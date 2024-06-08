Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,166,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 291,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

