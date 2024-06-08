Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 2.5% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.98. 2,217,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $112.76.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.