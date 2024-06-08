Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 174,400 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 174,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.16% of Barings BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barings BDC by 1,692.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 252,079 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,691,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 161,127 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $913,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,026,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 79,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 473,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

In related news, insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

