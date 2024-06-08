Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after acquiring an additional 49,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded down $4.35 on Friday, hitting $698.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,719. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $526.11 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $732.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $735.09. The stock has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

