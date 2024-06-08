Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $188.20 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Prom has a total market cap of $188.20 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for $10.31 or 0.00014883 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,284.33 or 0.99994405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00096575 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.76540627 USD and is down -8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $5,102,418.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

