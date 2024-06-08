Prudential PLC Buys 867 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUBS traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $596.65. 320,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,127. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of -225.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.04.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

