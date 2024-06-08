Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364,138 shares during the period. Vipshop comprises approximately 0.7% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.67% of Vipshop worth $69,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. 3,616,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,533. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

