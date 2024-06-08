Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 971,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Ternium comprises 0.4% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $41,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Ternium by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Ternium by 63.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Ternium Trading Down 4.1 %

TX traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.22. 465,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Ternium’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.