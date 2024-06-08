Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $234,729,000 after acquiring an additional 670,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in McDonald’s by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 724,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $214,842,000 after acquiring an additional 525,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,139,000 after acquiring an additional 370,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,454. The company has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

