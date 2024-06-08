Prudential PLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,099 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,688,000 after purchasing an additional 552,492 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,915,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 553,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,628,000 after acquiring an additional 352,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $845.58. 1,593,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,104. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $512.50 and a 52-week high of $850.38. The stock has a market cap of $375.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $760.25 and its 200 day moving average is $712.43.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

