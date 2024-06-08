Prudential PLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,139 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,701,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after buying an additional 1,046,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,125,000 after buying an additional 951,730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after buying an additional 941,193 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after buying an additional 715,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $60.31. 3,317,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,282. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

