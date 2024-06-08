Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after buying an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after buying an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after buying an additional 543,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,744,000 after buying an additional 275,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,779. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $209.25 and a 1 year high of $302.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.93.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

