Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 2,095.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150,900 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 54,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EWG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. 581,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,849. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

