Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,840 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 214.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 210,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

Autodesk stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,778. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.90. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.